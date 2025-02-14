Trending topics:
cbb

NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma made a hilarious admission about his desire to lose

A good coach wants to win. A great coach like Geno Auriemma, on the other hand, sometimes doesn't.

By Ernesto Cova

Head coach Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies
© Michael Reaves - GettyHead coach Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma is a living legend. He might be the greatest head coach in college basketball history, leading the program for four decades.

Needless to say, that means he’s had his fair share of ups and downs throughout the course of his incredible career. You don’t get more than 1,200 coaching wins by coincidence.

He’s also had an elite pool of talent. That was the case during the 2016-17 campaign, when he had Napheesa Collier. In an interview, he admitted that he actually wanted his team to lose so his players would toughen up.

Advertisement

Geno Auriemma wanted his team to lose

You know what we have here? We have Conneticut basketball players and as long we have them playing Conneticut basketball, nobody’s going to beat us. You got that?” he said.

Geno Auriemma

Head coach Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies

Advertisement

“And then, I would go home, ‘Please, let this be the day we lose.’ And, it just never happened. And then, by the time you get to the Final Four, we played our worst game and the other guys played great. Still, it’s in overtime and when that kid (Morgan William) made that shot, I was like, ‘Finally,'” the coach continued. “Everybody said, ‘What a great sport he is.’ I’m not a great sport, I was just happy we lost.”

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

The legendary coach was talking about the UConn heartbreaking loss to the Missisippi State Bulldogs on a buzzer-beater in the 2017 NCAA Final Four after going 36-0. What a great sport.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman’s status with the Yankees in question amid rotation shakeup
MLB

MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman’s status with the Yankees in question amid rotation shakeup

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs already know their opponents for 2025 season
NFL

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs already know their opponents for 2025 season

Warriors’ Draymond Green gives short and sweet 2-word opinion on Jimmy Butler’s effect
NBA

Warriors’ Draymond Green gives short and sweet 2-word opinion on Jimmy Butler’s effect

NCAAB News: Analyst makes bold take about ‘stupid’ SEC and Arkansas
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Analyst makes bold take about ‘stupid’ SEC and Arkansas

Better Collective Logo