Conmebol has announced the players who made the Team of the Week from Matchday 1 of the Copa America.

Lionel Messi, Christian Pulisic, and James Rodríguez on Copa America team of the week

The 2024 Copa America is well on its way, with Matchday 2 underway. Matchday 1 was exciting, and many of the tournament’s key figures delivered outstanding performances for their nations in the opening week.

Lionel Messi played a crucial role for Argentina in their victory over Canada, contributing with assists and scoring opportunities. Christian Pulisic earned the Man of the Match award for his stellar performance against Bolivia. James Rodríguez showcased a vintage performance, helping Colombia secure a 2-1 win over Paraguay. Other players also made significant contributions to earn their spots in the Team of the Week.

Players from Mexico, Uruguay, and Panama have also been selected for the 2024 Copa America Team of the Week after Matchday 1.

Team of the Week: Copa America

In goal, Costa Rican goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira; in defense, Michael Amir Murillo (Panama), Cesar Montes (Mexico), Cristian Romero (Argentina), and Matías Viña (Uruguay).

In midfield, Jefferson Lerma (Colombia), Luis Romo (Mexico), and James Rodríguez (Colombia), all pivotal for their teams.

Upfront, a formidable attacking trio of Lionel Messi (Argentina), Christian Pulisic (United States), and Maximiliano Araújo (Uruguay) that any coach would covet.