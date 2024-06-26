Clash of the Titans! Preview Paraguay's lineup against favorites Brazil, as both seek redemption in the Copa America group stage. Get insider info on potential starters for a crucial encounter.

Paraguay and Brazil will face each other in a crucial match for the second date of Group D of the Copa América 2024. Both teams are looking to get back on track after their stumbles on the first day.

Paraguay, which lost 2-1 to Colombia, needs to add three points to keep its chances of qualification alive. The team led by Daniel Garnero relies on the experience of players such as Gustavo Gómez, Junior Alonso, Ramón Sosa and Matías Rojas to achieve a good result.

Brazil, on the other hand, drew 0-0 with Costa Rica and comes into the match as favorites, but with the obligation to improve their performance. Dorival Junior’s team could make some changes in the lineup, looking for greater fluidity in the game and effectiveness in attack.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil looks on during the CONMEBOL Copa America, 2024 Group D. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images.

Brazil’s lineup vs Paraguay

The weight losses were felt in Brazil’s debut, where the absence of figures such as Ederson, Neymar, Casemiro, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus left an obvious void in the team. Aware of this, coach Dorival Junior is not afraid to make drastic decisions if he considers that the performance of his players is not optimal.

Brazil´s predicted lineup: Alisson Becker, Yan Couto, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Guilherme Arana, Douglas Luiz, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paquetá, Gabriel Martinelli, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.

Julio Enciso of Paraguay celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Paraguay’s lineup against Brazil

The coach of the Paraguayan national team, Daniel Garnero, is fortunate to have his entire squad available for the transcendental match against Brazil. With no casualties to regret, Garnero knows that he will need each of his players in optimal condition to face a direct rival in the fight for qualification to the next round of the Copa América 2024.

Paraguay´s predicted lineup: Rodrigo Morínigo, Fabián Balbuena, Gustavo Gómez, Omar Alderete, Matías Espinoza Acosta, Mathías Villasanti, Miguel Almirón, Matías Rojas, Ramón Sosa, Adam Bareiro, Julio Enciso.