In the 71st minute of the second half against Costa Rica, Dorival Júnior took off Vinicius Junior, and Neymar’s reaction went viral.

It was a dismal outing for Brazil as the team coached by Dorival Júnior drew 0-0 with Costa Rica, setting up a difficult match with Colombia in their second game at the Copa America.

Despite outshooting Costa Rica 19-2 and having the better chances, Brazil was unable to break down a Costa Rican side that was committed to staying tight at the back and holding firm.

During the second half, when the game needed a spark, Dorival Júnior brought on future Real Madrid star Endrick, but this came at the expense of Vinicius Junior. When Neymar saw Vinicius Junior being substituted off, his reaction went viral.

Neymar Reacts to Vinicius Junior’s Substitution

In the stands alongside his entourage, Neymar was shocked to see Vinicius Junior removed from the match, shaking his head and looking with disbelief at one of his companions. Lip-reading reveals Neymar saying, “Vini?” in confusion.

Neymar is currently in the United States continuing his rehabilitation from his ACL injury that sidelined him for the entire previous season. He is also participating in promotional events with Puma and recently attended a poker tournament.