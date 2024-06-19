Check out Peru's Copa America 2024 squad. Explore predicted lineups and see their recent results in the lead-up to one of the biggest soccer tournaments on the calendar.

Peru’s Copa America chances this year may be difficult but they’ll believe they can, at minimum, advance through the group stage of the Copa America 2024. The team has an array of experience within the squad and on their big day, can prove to be a formidable opponent.

Key players for Peru

Captain Paolo Guerrero and Gianluca Lapadula hold the key to Peru’s success. Their experience and quality will be a concern for opposition defenses as they look to make a positive start to the tournament.

Paolo Guerrero is no stranger to the world stage. This 39-year-old striker shows an abundance of experience in the game playing for big clubs such as Bayern Munich.

Gianluca Lapadula was born and raised in Italy. His mother is from Peru, making him eligible to represent Peru. His career has been a strong one, where he played for the biggest clubs in Italy such as Italian giant Juventus (youth level) and AC Milan in a career spanning over 15 years.

Below is the predicted lineup for the Peruvian’s opening game against Chile:

Pedro Gallese (goalkeeper); Aldo Corzo (right centre back), Alexander Callens (centre back), Carlos Zambrano (left centre back); Andy Polo (right midfielder), Pedro Aquino and Renato Tapia (centre midfielders), Miguel Trauco (left midfielder); Andre Carrillo (right forward), Gianluca Lapadula (striker) and Paolo Guerrero (left forward).

Peru full squad for Copa America 2024

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Orlando City), Carlos Cáceda (Melgar) and Diego Romero (Universitario)

Defenders: Luís Advincula (Boca Juniors), Miguel Araujo (Portland Timbers), Alexcander Callens (AEK Athens), Marcos López (Feyenoord), Anderson Santamaria (Santos Laguna), Oliver Sonne (Silkeborg), Luis Abram (Atlanta United), Carlos Zambrano (Alianza Lima) and Aldo Corzo (Universitario).

Midfielders: Wilder Cartagena (Orlando City), Jesús Castillo (Gil Vicente), Sergio Peña (Malmö), Piero Quispe (Pumas) and Christian Cueva (free agent).

Strikers: André Carrillo (Al-Qadisiyah), Gianluca Lapadula (Cagliari), Bryan Reyna (Belgrano), Franco Zanelatto (Alianza Lima), Andy Polo (Universitario), Edison Flores (Universitario), José Rivera (Universitario), Joao Grimaldo (Sporting Cristal) and Paolo Guerrero (Universidad César Vallejo).

Peru team news

Peru comes into the tournament with a clean bill of health. The only slight concern in view would be the health of their attacking midfielder, Andre Carrillo. He is currently dealing with a knee injury but is expected to recover enough in time for the start of the next Copa America against Chile.

Peru team results

The team’s last two games have resulted in wins. Even though these wins were achieved through friendly matches against South Korea and El Salvador, it nonetheless provides a boost of confidence the squad will need as they charge into the first group game against Chile on June 21st.