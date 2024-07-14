The Colombian singer managed to get the mostly Colombian crowd excited after a rough start to the Copa America.

When in doubt, send Shakira, the Colombian superstar, to the half-time show of the 2024 Copa America which has Argentina and Colombia currently tied 0-0 at the start of the second half.

Shakira sang songs such as “Hips Don’t Lie” and the crowd was brought to their feet in what was a correct and slick performance at the Copa America.

The final began on a sour note as thousands of fans without tickets stormed the stadium and forced kick off to be delayed by 1 hour. At the moment police are removing any fans without a ticket in an effort to control overcrowding.

Reactions to Shakira’s Copa America performance

Andres Cantor: “Messi injured his ankle at 43′, he will have almost 10′ more to recover. The halftime show has lasted 25′. It’s incredible that we’ve come to this and that Argentina and Colombia have allowed it.”

Alejandro Figueredo: “Shakira: Messi’s best ally for his ankle.”

Alexi Lalas: “Thought the weird lighting on Shakira’s legs was unnecessarily distracting and did her a huge disservice. But I liked her shiny mirror dress and the Mr. Roboto dudes.”

Nico Cantor: “Shakira is an absolute legend. Her concert in Miami is in November. Maybe they should invite Messi and Inter Miami to do a 5-a-side during the intermission.”