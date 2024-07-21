Colombia's national team striker has voiced his frustration, alleging that the referees missed a crucial penalty call and suggesting that Argentina benefited from a stroke of luck in the 2024 Copa America final.

The Copa America may have concluded, but the controversy surrounding the final continues. After Colombia’s heartbreaking extra-time loss to Argentina, several Colombian players spoke out about the game’s pivotal moments. Among them was forward Jhon Cordoba, who found himself at the center of a contentious play.

The incident occurred in the 72nd minute when Alexis Mac Allister collided with Jhon Cordoba in the penalty area. However, Brazilian referee Raphael Claus ruled the foul in favor of the Argentinian player. This decision became one of the match’s most disputed moments, prompting Cordoba to share his perspective.

In an interview with ESPN, the F.C. Krasnodar striker expressed his disbelief: “At the time, we were determined to win, but certain things happened that remain unexplained. We all saw the penalty, it was clear but the referee saw something else. That call could have changed everything.”

Jhon Cordoba on Argentina’s luck in Copa America 2024 Final

The 31-year-old striker also reflected on Colombia’s performance throughout the tournament, acknowledging their efforts despite the defeat: “I think we didn’t have the necessary luck. They had it, and we didn’t. We played a much better game than Argentina. They were lucky, they won the tournament, but we have no regrets. We did well, and this is not the time to judge anyone.”

Cordoba concluded by defending his team’s approach: “The team was good, and I felt we took enough risks. Finals where many goals are scored are rare, they are usually close games. I think Argentina was playing for penalties, and they found their goal at the last minute.”