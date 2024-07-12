In a wild press conference where Marcelo Bielsa went after everyone and did not hold back, the Argentine manager said it was “shameful” for CONMEBOL to sanction his players because of poor organization by the federation to protect their family members.

And one day he spoke, we heard from the players of Uruguay, seen CONMEBOL statements, but today Marcelo Bielsa spoke and let loose in what will be a press conference of the ages. The Argentine manager was visibly frustrated with many aspects of the organization of Copa America.

First, Bielsa spoke about the incident between his players and Colombian fans as Uruguayan national team players jumped into the stands and fought with Colombian supporters who were harassing their families, then Bielsa spoke about the poor playing fields and how CONMEBOL had requested the coaches to “say nothing” out of fear of sanctions.

Then Bielsa spoke about certain journalists who usually side “with those in power” to construct a narrative. Here are some of the major quotes from an out of control Bielsa.

Marcelo Bielsa loses it in press conference

On the possible sanctions to his players: “The other day, I made a point that the media should not question anyone when they have clear evidence to draw conclusions on their own. The reason that triggers a reaction is part of the interpretation being made of the reaction being evaluated. How can they ask me that when the only logic prevailing is that there were mothers with babies in their arms, women, sisters, mothers, attacked by spectators; the protection of the spectator has nothing to do with the spectacle?! What they should be asking me is whether the players have received an apology for not safeguarding their families. How could I fear a sanction that is impossible to happen because families were not well protected! The only thing I can say is that the players reacted like any human being. When you see there is a disproportionate act or a violent reaction, the first thing to consider is what prompted the reaction. All that matters to me is that there should be a procedure in place so that when someone sees their mother, wife, or baby being attacked, there is a way to prevent it. Do I have to be the one talking about this topic?!“

On FIFAGate: “This couldn’t be clearer. In the United States, when they felt their interests (FIFA giving the 2022 World Cup to Qatar over USA) were under attack, they created the FIFAgate. Here, nothing happened; it was an extraordinary celebration with stadiums full. There’s nothing to complain about. But we can’t hold a press conference just to say that the playing fields are not fine. Where has there been any evidence to claim that the players were forced to do this? And now we have to be afraid they might impose sanctions? The last thing we need is for them to impose sanctions. This is a witch hunt. It’s all shameful in a country that, as the organizer, has responsibilities, but I’m sure they haven’t lied (about the situation of stadiums and security)”.

On Journalist who often sell a narrative: During the press conference Bielsa had words with Uruguayan reporter Rodrigo Romano, Bielsa was visibly angry when Romano left the press conference, Bielsa took it as “acting for the cameras”: “Journalism responds to interests and caters to what is convenient, to power. There’s a portion of journalism that is fair and another portion that is bought, catering to the interests influenced by power, which prompts money. Since I’m not stupid, the first thing I said is that I don’t know in what proportion, but there is a percentage of journalism that doesn’t say what it should and another that says what it shouldn’t”.

On possible acts of vengeance by Conmebol: “I am very afraid of sporting reprisals. They always threaten us in terms of sports. The messages they sent us: we couldn’t defend their families and we can’t allow them to escape, so what kind of sanction are they talking about? What needs to be said is how long it will take for them to apologize. How am I supposed to address this topic based on the question? I want you to put yourselves in my place. We are being threatened. So I’m tired now. Holding press conferences to say the fields are perfect when they are not. This is a plague of liars. Scaloni spoke once and they told him not to speak again. The players cannot speak. Everyone is threatened. And the unions do not close ranks. They are all mistakes. The Americans made a mess with the training grounds. And Bolivia didn’t train. Of course, it’s Bolivia. And then the penalty that wasn’t called against Brazil. You already know everything that this is, man…”