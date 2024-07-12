The aftermath of a post-game brawl between Uruguayan national team players and Colombian fans has prompted a formal inquiry by CONMEBOL, potentially resulting in sanctions for up to 11 players.

Following the incident in Charlotte, whereUruguayan players intervened to protect their harassed family members from Colombian supporters, media backlash forced CONMEBOL to act.

The altercation escalated into a brawl involving players, coaches, fans, and even police officers. Initially, CONMEBOL issued statements condemning the violence and promising a thorough investigation.

Rodrigo Romano of AUF TV has now reported that the federation has received a document from CONMEBOL identifying 11 players allegedly involved in the altercation.

Uruguyan players identified that could be sanctioned

The document lists their names, competition numbers, and the charges they face:

José María Giménez

Sebastián Cáceres

Ronald Araujo

Rodrigo Bentancur

Facundo Pellistri

Mathías Olivera

Matías Viña

Brian Rodríguez

Darwin Núñez

Emiliano Martínez

Santiago Mele

Each player’s name is accompanied by video evidence and details of the disciplinary charges against them. The Uruguayan federation has until the following Wednesday to submit defenses on behalf of their players.

After reviewing Uruguay’s defenses, CONMEBOL will proceed to evaluate and determine sanctions for each player mentioned. Despite the ongoing investigation, there are no preventive sanctions, allowing these footballers to remain eligible to play against Canada on Saturday.