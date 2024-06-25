Uruguay will face Bolivia in the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here you can find the possible lineups of both teams.

The second matchday of the group stage of Copa America 2024 begins and in group C Uruguay will be facing Bolivia. One needs to win to avoid elimination, while the other could secure qualification with a win.

Uruguay is one of the candidates to win this tournament and Marcelo Bielsa’s team shined in its first match against Panama and, despite winning 3-1, could have scored many more goals.

On the other hand, Bolivia did not start the tournament the way they had hoped and lost in their debut against the young and talented United States by 2-0. Now they will have to beat Uruguay if they want to stay alive in Copa America 2024.

Uruguay’s possible lineup

This could be Marcelo Bielsa’s team to face Bolivia in the second match:

Sergio Rochet; Nahitan Nandez, Ronald Araujo, Mathias Olivera, Matias Viña; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araujo and Darwin Nuñez.

Bolivia’s probable lineup

This could be Antonio Zago’s team against Uruguay:

Guillermo Viscarra; Diego Medina, Jesus Sagredo, Luis Haquin, Jose Sagredo, Roberto Fernandez; Fernando Saucedo, Leonel Justiniano, Gabriel Villamil; Cesar Menacho and Bruno Miranda.