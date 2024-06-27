The USMNT need only three points to clinch a quarterfinals appearance at the Copa America. Panama has proven to be no pushover and will provide a stern test for Gregg Berhalter’s side.

The USMNT are poised to reach the Copa America quarterfinals. Standing in their way is a tough Panama side that aims to cause a major upset. Despite a 3-1 defeat to Uruguay, the scoreline did not reflect the full story.

Panama, outplayed by Uruguay for much of their first game, held tight and nearly scored several chances that could have leveled the match. Uruguay eventually secured two late goals, but Panama demonstrated they are not easily defeated.

On the other hand, the USMNT had a straightforward game against a struggling Bolivian team and won comfortably 2-0, although Ricardo Pepi missed four clear chances that could have significantly boosted the goal differential.

USMNT vs. Panama Recent History

Heading into Thursday’s Copa America game, the USMNT hold a 2-1-1 record against Panama in recent matches. They secured two wins in a friendly match in 2020 with a score of 6-2 and a 2022 World Cup qualifier with a 5-1 victory.

The USMNT’s only defeat in 90 minutes came in a 2021 World Cup qualifier in Panama with a narrow 1-0 scoreline, and their only draw was at the 2023 Gold Cup, ending 1-1, where Panama won on penalty kicks to advance to the final.

Christian Pulisic once again emerges as the USMNT’s best chance for scoring, with hopes that Gio Reyna can start connecting more effectively and contribute to the attack.