Emiliano Martinez has once again came up to the rescue for Argentina when their FIFA World Cup aspirations looked in danger. The Argentine goalkeeper made crucial saves in the penalty shootout vs. the Netherlands at Qatar 2022, something he already did before.

Argentina can keep on dreaming with the ultimate glory. When the Netherlands put their World Cup aspirations on the line, Emiliano Martinez has once again proven he's made for moments like this.

The Argentine goalkeeper made two crucial saves in the penalty kicks, paving the way for his team to win the shootout and seal a place in the Qatar 2022 semifinals. Of course, Argentine fans have already seen this before.

It was an extremely hard-fought game for Lionel Messi and company, who blew a two-goal lead as the Dutch side forced the extra time with a last-gasp equalizer. In the penalty shootout, however, Dibu has been gigantic to keep his team alive — just like he did a year ago.

Emiliano Martinez to the rescue again: Argentina goalkeeper already shone in 2021 Copa America

Emiliano Martinez saved the Netherlands' first two penalties in the shootout, which eventually helped his team punch a ticket to the World Cup semis. Only a year ago, Dibu had already saved his team in a crucial series.

In the 2021 Copa America, which was Martinez's first international tournament as starter, the Aston Villa goalkeeper — then at Arsenal — denied three penalties to Colombia to send Argentina to the grand final.

History has repeated itself in Qatar, with Dibu denying enough penalties to boost his nation's title aspirations. Will Martinez's saves prove vital for Argentina in the end? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

