The 30-year-old Colombian artist was in a VIP suite at the Hard Rock Stadium and had some choice words with Argentine supporters.

Maluma is known to have a bit of a temper, and it showed as the Colombian star was angry at some of the jeering from a group of Argentine fans seated to the right of the musician.

As has gone viral online, Maluma was seen arguing with Argentine fans, using words and gesturing strongly with his hands. However, it’s unclear what the singer said to the fans or how they responded. All that can be determined is that the Argentine fans were poking fun at Maluma, who was acting violently.

Maluma was one of many famous celebrities on hand to witness Argentina vs. Colombia for the Copa America, including Juanes, Silvestre Dangond, and Colombian national team player Daniel Muñoz, who was suspended for the final. Many Argentine influencers and celebrities were also at the game.

Argentina Defeats Colombia to Win the Copa America

Maluma did not go home happy, as Argentina was able to score an extra-time goal to secure their 16th Copa America title and second consecutive championship. Colombia, who are on a 29-game unbeaten streak, were not able to penetrate the Argentine defense and suffered a mishap playing out of the back.

Argentina is on their way back to Buenos Aires, where it’s reported the team will have a welcome home celebration. It will mark the fourth time manager Lionel Scaloni has won a championship with the Argentine national team, making him the winningest coach in the national team program’s history.