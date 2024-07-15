Lautaro Martinez scored the first goal of the match at extra time for Argentina in the Copa America 2024 final to put his team ahead and closer to becoming champions once again.

Argentina is beating Colombia in extra time of the Copa America 2024 final with a goal by Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez who is the top scorer of his team and of the tournament.

Lautaro Martinez scored the first goal of the match in second-half of extra time after a great assist from Giovani Lo Celso to put Argentina ahead in this Copa America 2024 final.

*Developing story