The Copa América 2024 could define the future of USA in their clash against Panama. If the Americans win, they’ll be close to the next round; if they draw, they’ll have to wait for other results; and if they lose, they’ll have to fight for qualification against Uruguay. Exciting moments await in the tournament!

The second day of the Copa America 2024 could define the future of the USA, which will face Panama in a match corresponding to Group C.

This Thursday, the action will continue in the Copa América 2024 with the USA one of the great protagonists, where they will face Panama in a match that will have a substantial impact, and consequently, could sentence their future in the tournament.

The Americans are coming off a 2-0 defeat of Bolivia. For its part, the Panamanian team lost 3-1 to Uruguay in its debut, so it has the obligation to add points to reach the last matchday’s clash with Bolivia with a chance of qualifying.

What happens if USA beat Panama?

If USA wins, it would leave them with a perfect score in the group stage and If the USA beats Panama, it would add 6 points in total, which would keep it at the top of the standings of its group and with one foot in the next round. If Panama loses, it would be seriously compromised to qualify and would have to rely on other results.

Christian Pulisic of United States celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Bolivia at AT&T Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

What happens if USA and Panama draw?

If USA draws Panama, both teams will add one point to their total. USA would maintain its undefeated record in the competition and would be placed in qualifying positions for the next round. For Panama this result would be insufficient and they would have to win in their last match and hope for another combination of results.

Players of Panama huddle during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between Uruguay and Panama at Hard Rock Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

What happens if USA lose to Panama?

If the North American team suffers a defeat against the Central American team, they would have to play for their qualification in the last match against the powerful Uruguay. Panama would have an ideal scenario, because on the last date it will face Bolivia, which in theory is considered the weakest team in Group C.