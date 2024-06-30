Bolivia face off against Panama in a crucial Matchday 3 game of the 2024 Copa America group stage. For fans in the USA eager to catch all the action, here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch or live stream this match.

The final Matchday of Group C promises to be exciting. Bolivia face a daunting task: they need to secure a win with a goal difference of at least 6 or 7 goals while hoping for a significant loss by the United States against Uruguay. Realistically, Bolivia might be better off focusing on ending their campaign on a high note and considering significant changes in their soccer strategy moving forward.

On the other hand, Panama’s situation is more promising. They are level on points with the USA and need a win to keep their hopes alive. Panama‘s fate also hinges on the outcome of the match between the Americans and Uruguayans, making their path to advancement a bit more feasible than Bolivia’s.

When will the Bolivia vs Panama match be played?

Bolivia will take on Panama in the 2024 Copa America group stage on Monday, July 1st, with kickoff set for 9:00 PM (ET).

Panama midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Bolivia vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Bolivia vs Panama in the USA

Panama are gunning for qualification against a mathematically eliminated Bolivia in the final Matchday of the 2024 Copa America group stage.

The 2024 Copa America stands out as the premier summer viewing event in the U.S., showcasing the continent’s top teams and players from June 20th to July 14th. ViX Premium holds exclusive broadcasting rights for all 32 Copa America 2024 games, featuring Spanish commentary, including the highly anticipated Bolivia vs. Panama matchup.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, UniMás.