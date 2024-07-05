Colombia are gearing up to take on Panama in the much-anticipated 2024 Copa America quarterfinals. Fans across the USA can catch every thrilling moment live, whether on TV broadcasts or through online streaming.

Colombia are set to face Panama in the highly anticipated 2024 Copa America quarterfinals, promising an electrifying match for soccer fans. U.S. viewers can catch all the action live on ViX Premium for just $4.99, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this crucial clash.

Luis Diaz‘s Colombia are emerging as a top contender for the 2024 Copa America title. Boasting a robust team that has showcased flashes of exceptional football, Colombia are banking on the resurgence of James Rodríguez, who has been reminiscent of his 2014 World Cup form. The squad’s confidence is palpable as they aim to secure the continental championship.

Standing in their way are Panama, one of the tournament’s unexpected sensations. Alongside Canada, Panama are one of the two Concacaf teams still in contention. They pulled off a stunning upset by finishing second, surpassing the United States. Now, the Panamanians are eager to spring another surprise and continue their remarkable run.

When will the Colombia vs Panama match be played?

Colombia are gearing up to take on Panama in a thrilling 2024 Copa America quarterfinal encounter slated for Saturday, July 6th at 6:00 PM (ET).

Colombia vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Colombia vs Panama in the USA

Colombia and Panama are set to clash in a high-stakes battle for a spot in the Copa America 2024 semifinals. Both teams are eager to take advantage of this promising path.

This summer, the 2024 Copa America has captured the spotlight across the United States, featuring top-tier teams and stars from Concacaf and Conmebol from June 20 to July 14.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports.