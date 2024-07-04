Colombia are set to take on Panama in a highly anticipated showdown in the 2024 Copa America quarterfinals. Get ready for a thrilling clash as we break down the potential lineups for both teams.

The Colombia of James Rodriguez are all set to clash with Panama in the highly anticipated 2024 Copa America quarterfinal. As fans eagerly await this showdown, we’ve got the potential lineups for both teams, promising an electrifying encounter on the field.

[Watch Colombia vs Panama live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Colombia, one of the tournament’s heavyweights, enters the knockout stage following a gritty 1-1 draw against Brazil, led by Vinicius Jr. This hard-fought result allowed Colombians to advance as group leaders, skillfully sidestepping a quarterfinal clash with the formidable Uruguay. With star player Luis Diaz at the helm, Colombia now eyes a spot in the semifinals.

On the other side of the pitch, Panama have emerged as the tournament’s Cinderella story. Defying all expectations, they secured second place in their group with a stunning victory over the United States. Now, riding the momentum of their surprising success, Panama aim to pull off an even greater upset by toppling one of Conmebol’s finest.

Colombia probable lineup

Colombia are the favorites to win this game and will look for a victory that allows them to get into the semifinals.

Colombia possible lineup: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Uribe, Arias; Rodriguez, Cordoba, Diaz.

Panama probable lineup

Panama know they are in search of a feat, but they trust they can surprise Luis Diaz’s tough Colombia.

Panama possible lineup: Mosquera; Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Harvey, Davies; Blackman, Martinez, Welch, Barcenas; Fajardo.