Paraguay will face Brazil in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Fans in the USA can find all the details about when, where, and how to watch or live stream this thrilling match right here. Don’t miss this exciting game on ViX Premium, available for just $4.99 in the USA!

The two teams that had the worst debuts in Group D of the 2024 Copa America are set to face each other. On one side, Paraguay, who showed promising signs against a tough opponent like Colombia, ultimately fell short with a 2-1 loss to Luis Diaz‘s team. They are now aiming for a result that will keep their hopes of qualifying alive.

However, they face a challenging task as their next opponents are Brazil. Despite being led by their star player, Vinicius Jr., Brazil did not have a strong start, managing only a goalless draw against Costa Rica, considered the weakest team in the group. Brazil will now be seeking a victory to boost their chances of advancing to the next round.

When will the Paraguay vs Brazil match be played?

Paraguay play against Brazil in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Friday, June 28th, at 9:00 PM (ET).

Julio Enciso of Paraguay – IMAGO / Avant Sports

Paraguay vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Paraguay vs Brazil in the USA

In one of the most intriguing duels of Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage, Paraguay and Brazil face off, both seeking to keep their chances of qualifying for the next round alive. This vibrant match is one you won’t want to miss—subscribe to ViX Premium in the US, with plans starting at just $4.99!

The 2024 Copa America is the premier viewing choice this summer in the USA, featuring the continent’s best teams and players from June 20th to July 14th. ViX Premium holds exclusive broadcasting rights for all 32 Copa America 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the exciting matchup between Paraguay and Brazil.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, UniMás.