Xabi Alonso addresses rumors linking him to Real Madrid after Ancelotti's potential departure

Reports suggest Carlo Ancelotti could leave Real Madrid at the end of the current season, sparking speculation about his successor. The Italian manager, who renewed his contract in December 2023 amid interest from Brazil’s national team, has enjoyed a second stint filled with success at the Santiago Bernabéu. However, Real Madrid is reportedly eyeing Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach and former Los Blancos star, Xabi Alonso, as their top choice for the 2025-2026 season.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Alonso addressed the rumors during a recent press conference: “Real Madrid links? I see them, but I’m calm and focused. It’s not on my mind right now. Time goes by, but the affection for Real Madrid stays. Our bond is very strong—that’s clear. But my total focus is on Bayer Leverkusen right now.”

Alonso has emerged as the ideal candidate for the Madrid bench. Beyond understanding the soccer DNA of the Spanish giants, the 42-year-old manager has established himself as one of Europe’s brightest coaching talents. During the 2023-2024 season, Alonso led Bayer Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title, snapping Bayern Munich’s 11-year reign as champions. Under his guidance, Leverkusen completed an unbeaten league campaign, ending the club’s reputation as “Vicekusen.”

Although his side fell 3-0 to Atalanta in the Europa League final, Alonso’s achievements have solidified his reputation. Leverkusen also clinched the DFB-Pokal, defeating Kaiserslautern 1-0 despite playing with 10 men for more than half the match, thanks to a decisive goal from Granit Xhaka.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, celebrates after defeating Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England.

Ancelotti’s legacy at Real Madrid

According to Onda Cero, Ancelotti is expected to step down at the end of the season, regardless of whether Real Madrid adds more trophies to their cabinet. He leaves as the club’s most decorated manager, boasting two La Liga titles, two Champions League crowns, one Copa del Rey, and several Super Cups and Club World Cups.

Challenges ahead for Xabi Alonso

If Alonso takes over, he will face the daunting task of managing Real Madrid’s galaxy of stars, including Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr. Balancing egos, optimizing a star-studded lineup, and maintaining tactical cohesion will require deft management. Yet, Alonso’s ability to bring out the best in his players has been a hallmark of his career, making him a strong contender to lead Los Blancos into a new era.