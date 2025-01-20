Connor Bedard sends very strong message to interim coach Anders Sorensen about Chicago's first line

The Chicago Blackhawks earned a statement 5-3 victory over NHL contenders, the Vegas Golden Knights. The Blackhawks snapped a four-game losing streak, and the first line featuring Connor Bedard was impactful on every area of the ice. After the game, Bedard dropped a sincere statement to interim coach Anders Sorensen about the team’s top line.

Chicago’s season has been nothing short of a total wreckage. While the realistic goal was never meant to be the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, the organization hoped for something better than being stuck at the bottom of the standings.

Developing the young talent in the roster was top-priority, and while it took a minute for Bedard to hit his best game, it looks like interim coach Sorensen has cracked the code.

After the 5-3 win over Vegas, Chicago‘s cornerstone for the present and future, Bedard, issued a bold message to Sorensen about finding chemistry with his linemates, Tyler Bertuzzi and Frank Nazar.

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on during a introductory press conference at Fifth Third Arena on June 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

“It’s good. I’ve been with [Bertuzzi] for a while, a good stretch of games, you start to figure out what each other likes to do. We’re building that every game,” Bedard admitted, via CHGO Blackhawks. “Frank [Nazar] has been great to us, last two games he’s brought a lot to our line, and he’s really fun to play with. So, I’m excited to just keep building that chemistry, and getting to know their games more.”

Starting to click

It had been the trend since Bedard arrived in Windy City, the 19-year-old sensation watched as his linemates shuffles around, without ever finding the right company in the Hawks’ top line.

However, it seems Chicago has figured that out, and have one less concern on their plate. Nazar and Bertuzzi have helped Bedard more than any other line combination had managed to do so before, and the Blackhawks first line is looking like a bona fide top forward group to compete in the NHL.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on prior to the game against the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center on October 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Now, it’s a matter of sorting out the rest of the lines and determining how the team can stay competitive while Bedard is off the ice. Baby steps for the Blackhawks, and Sorensen knows it. At least Bedard is back to form, looking like the player he was during his Calder Trophy-winning rookie season. Turns out, it was just a matter of surrounding him with talent—who would’ve guessed?

Re-ignited streak

After his nine-game point streak came to an end, Bedard is back to his scoring ways, putting together a three-game point streak and looking to extend it as the Blackhawks host the Carolina Hurricanes on January 20.