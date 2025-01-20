He was a Grand Slam champion, lost to Borg in one of the greatest matches ever, and tragically died at age of 40

The period between the 1970s and the 1980s are considered by many as the Golden Age of tennis. Both in the men’s and women’s tour, it was one of the most prolific times for champions such as Jimmy Connors, Billie Jean King, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Martina Navratilova and more. However, one of the most remembered players of that time was Vitas Gerulaitis, who is known as the “Lithuanian Lion.” Sadly, his life was cut short due to a tragic accident.

Gerulaitis was known for being one of the most charismatic and generous players on tour. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Lithuanian immigrants. He and his sister, Rita, became tennis players. Gerulaitis, whose long blonde hair was his signature look, would be adored by female fans, but he also was a great competitor.

In a time in which his closest rivals were Connors, Borg, McEnroe and Guillermo Vilas, he rose to a career-high No. 3 and was ranked inside the Top 10 for seven straight years until 1983. He also became friends with them all and, to this day, they still remember him with fondness.

Among his biggest achievements, he won the 1977 Australian Open, defeating John Lloyd in five sets. Lloyd revealed that they practiced together during the tournament, including on the morning of the final. “On the morning of the final we had breakfast together and I remember being worried about practising again. So I asked, ‘Should we practice together?’ He responded by saying, ‘What can I f learn about your game? And what more can you learn about my game? Of course, we’ll practise together!’” he told the ATP Tour official website in 2019.

Gerulaitis during the 1989 French Open (Bob Martin/ALLSPORT)

Gerulaitis won 25 singles trophies in total, including two Internazionali BNL d’Italia crowns. In Grand Slams, he finished runner-up at 1979 US Open (l. to McEnroe) and at 1980 Roland Garros (l. to Borg). To Borg, he also lost the 1977 semifinals in Wimbledon, a match that ended up 6–4, 3–6, 6–3, 3–6, 8–6 and it is considered as one of the greatest ever.

His friendship with Borg and other greats

Borg told the ATP Tour Official Website in 2019 that he first met Gerulaitis on the Orange Bowl final in 1972. “That was our first contact. After we played the five-set 1977 Wimbledon semi-final, Vitas and one of his friends visited me at The Cumberland Club [in north London] the next day, where I trained between matches. He could easily have left to fly home, but, incredibly, he told me, ‘Whenever you want to practise, I am ready.’ I was stunned that a player would do such a thing. From that moment on, we always practiced together,” he recalled in the same interview.

Borg adds, “Vitas was one of my best friends in tennis. We helped and made one another better players, and developed a great friendship. We connected and had so much fun. He was a funny guy. I rarely saw him in a bad mood. He had so much positive energy.”

Jimmy Connors and Vitas Gerulaitis during the French Open (Bob Martin/ALLSPORT)

As we said, Connors, Vilas were also close friends with Gerulaitis. Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, Chris Evert, John McEnroe and Ilie Nestase also shared a bond with him, helping him in his social causes.

Giving back to the community

He dedicated a significant portion of his life to helping underprivileged children and supporting various charitable organizations. Gerulaitis was particularly involved in promoting tennis among youth, helping to provide opportunities for aspiring players from disadvantaged backgrounds. He participated in numerous charity exhibitions and fundraising events, using his fame to raise awareness and support for causes close to his heart.

King told the ATP Tour Website in 2019, “When I think of Vitas, I always remember he was the first person — at least the first one I recall — to give free racquets to children. We have carried his tradition on at World TeamTennis and for several years each of the racquets we gave to children carried his name on the racquet. It was a small way to honour a man that was such a great player, lover of tennis and a really good friend.”

Tragic death at 40 due to poisoning

Vitas retired from the professional tour in 1986, and was a regular tennis commentator on the USA network between 1988 and 1994. He also coached Pete Sampras during the 1994 Italian Open in Rome, which the American won.

On September 17, 1994, Gerulaitis tragically passed away due to carbon monoxide poisoning caused by an improperly installed propane heater at a friend’s home in Southampton, New York. The gas seeped into the guesthouse where he was sleeping, and his body was discovered the following day after he missed a scheduled dinner. Gerulaitis was buried in Saint Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York.

Vitas Gerulaitis of the USA in action (Allsport UK)

In the aftermath of his death, criminal charges for negligent homicide were brought against the pool mechanic and his employer. However, both were acquitted in 1996. The jury concluded that even if the exhaust pipe had been longer, carbon monoxide would still have been drawn into the air-conditioning vent due to the gas’s density. The Gerulaitis family reached a confidential settlement in their civil case by 2002.

After his death, many tennis legends pay tribute to one of the most charismatic and beloved players on tour. Despite his sudden death, the Lithuanian Lion’s legacy lives on. Not only in the court, but, perhaps most importantly, with his work out of it.