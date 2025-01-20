NCAAF News: Nick Saban sends strong message regarding criticism of Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Nick Saban is working as an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay, where he often shares important insights on the state of the league and other related topics. Just minutes before the National Championship game, he took the opportunity to defend Ohio State head coach Ryan Day ahead of their matchup against Notre Dame.

Saban’s statement in favor of Day was clear, calling the criticism against him “absolutely ridiculous”: “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that Ryan Day has been criticized the way he was.” The veteran coach added that such criticism and negativity affect many aspects within teams.

In his defense of Ryan Day, the multiple-time National Champion head coach added, “He built the roster over the last three years, and it’s getting better. His coaches are making the players better.” For Saban, the Ohio State head coach deserves credit for what he has accomplished: “He has been able to overcome the naysayers.”

Saban’s final words in defense of Day were: “That guy deserves respect,” referring to the long road Day had to take to get to the CFP, losing only two regular season games, winning in the First Round, Quarterfinal, and the tough semifinal against Texas. The last two games were on the road.

Has Ryan Day Won a National Championship with Ohio State?

No, Ryan Day has never won a National Championship with the Buckeyes. His most significant achievements include two Big Ten titles (2019, 2020) and three Big Ten East Division titles. Day has led Ohio State to several CFP Semifinals, but this is the farthest he has advanced in the postseason.

How Many Titles Does Nick Saban Have as a Head Coach?

Saban has won a total of seven National Championships as a head coach, six with Alabama and one with LSU. He also coached at Ohio State from 1980-1981, marking one of the early steps in his coaching career.