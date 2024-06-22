Uruguay will face Panama of the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

The Copa America begins for one of the main candidates to win the competition. The process started by Marcelo Bielsa in “La Celeste” is showing promising signs, especially with the victory against Argentina on Matchday 6 of the World Cup qualifiers.

With many talented individuals performing at a high level and a strong collective effort, Uruguay aim to win this tournament again, as they did a little over a decade ago. Their rivals will be Panama, who have the opportunity to compete in the continent’s most challenging tournament and want to make the most of it by playing against high-level teams like Uruguay.

When will the Uruguay vs Panama match be played?

Uruguay will face Panama on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Sunday, June 23, at 9:00 PM (ET).

Uruguay vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Uruguay vs Panama in the USA

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, FOX Network.