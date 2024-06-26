Venezuela will face Mexico today in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Discover when, where, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA right here.

Venezuela and Mexico will face each other today at SoFi Stadium for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Get all the essential details here, including the exact date, kickoff time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States. Don’t miss this exciting game on ViX Premium, available for just $4.99 in the USA!

[Watch Venezuela vs Mexico live in the USA on ViX]

This game faces the two teams that debuted with victories in Group B of the Copa America 2024 against each other. Therefore, it will be a duel for the leadership of the group and practically for qualification, since if there is a winner, they will ensure their passage to the next round by 90%.

Mexico debuted with a predictable victory against Jamaica, despite suffering at times. Venezuela, for their part, provided a surprise by beating the group favorites, Ecuador, 2-1. This match between the two leaders of Group B promises to be vibrant, with leadership and, to a large extent, qualification at stake.

When will the Venezuela vs Mexico match be played?

Venezuela face off against Mexico in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Wednesday, June 26th, at 9:00 PM (ET).

Santiago Gimenez of Mexico – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Venezuela vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Venezuela vs Mexico in the USA

In the quest for leadership in Group B, Venezuela and Mexico face off in a thrilling match during the 2024 Copa America group stage. Don’t miss this must-watch game—subscribe to ViX Premium in the US, with plans starting at just $4.99!

The 2024 Copa America is the top viewing choice this summer in the USA, showcasing the continent’s best teams and players from June 20th to July 14th. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 32 Copa America 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the matchup between Venezuela and Mexico.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports.