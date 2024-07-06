Uruguay beat Brazil in a hard-fought duel for advancement to the semifinals of the Copa América 2024. Find out who their opponent will be in the next round.

The Uruguayan national team beat Brazil in a dramatic penalty shootout by 4-2, after a 0-0 draw in the 90 minutes, in the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2024 and thus became a semifinalist of this tournament. Now, they are preparing for a new challenge: a match against Colombia in the penultimate phase of the tournament.

The match took place with great intensity and parity, with both teams looking for the winning goal with determination. Uruguay and Brazil generated dangerous chances, but the lack of definition and the goalkeepers’ performance prevented the scoring from opening.

Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet became night’s hero by stopping two of Brazil’s four shots, while his teammates hit all their shots. Now, they are preparing for a new challenge: a match against Colombia in the penultimate phase of the tournament.

Uruguay vs Colombia: which team will be the finalist of the Copa America 2024?

The clash between Uruguay and Colombia in the semifinals of the Copa América 2024 is presented as a high-voltage duel. Both teams arrive in good form and with the illusion of reaching the final of the continental tournament. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 10 and promises to be an exciting spectacle for soccer fans.

James Rodriguez of Colombia celebrates after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Colombia and Panama. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Colombia, on the other hand, has been one of the most outstanding teams in the tournament so far. Led by players such as Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez, Los Cafeteros have shown offensive and dynamic football, reaching the semifinals after beating Panama in the quarterfinals.

Undoubtedly, the semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia will be one of the most important matches of the Copa América 2024. Both teams will fight with everything for a place in the grand final, and the show is assured. The team that managed to emerge victorious will face Argentina or Canada who will play the other semifinal match of the Copa América 2024.