Argentina take on Ecuador in the 2024 Copa America quarterfinals tonight, but many are surprised not to see Angel Di Maria starting for the defending champions.

Even though all eyes are always on Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria is also drawing a lot of attention in the 2024 Copa America as this is his last tournament with Argentina. Therefore, many wonder why he’s not starting against Ecuador tonight.

Even at 36, the former Real Madrid star continues to play at a high level whenever he suits up for the national team. However, Lionel Scaloni opted to start Nicolas Gonzalez, which is why Di Maria will be on the bench for Argentina vs Ecuador in Houston.

Di Maria took part in all three Copa America group stage games, coming off the bench just once. After starting in the opening match against Canada, Fideo made a 17-minute cameo in the dramatic win over Chile.

With Messi out due to injury, Di Maria captained Argentina in the 2-0 win over Peru in the group stage finale, providing an assist for Lautaro Martinez. Even so, it looks like Scaloni wants to try something different by giving more playing time to Gonzalez. After all, the Argentine coach knows he cannot count on Di Maria for the 2026 World Cup.

Angel Di Maria substituting Lionel Messi for Argentina

Di Maria’s illustrious career with Argentina to conclude after 2024 Copa America

“I will leave the Argentina national team after the Copa America,” Di Maria told Urbana Play 104.3 in October 2023. ”It’s over for me, it will be the last tournament. I want to play in the next Copa America, and I’m doing everything possible to be my best for my club and every time I play for Argentina.”

Di Maria is without any doubt one of the most gifted players Argentina has ever produced, but also a player who came up clutch in big moments for the national team, delivering unforgettable moments.

In 2008, the winger chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to help Argentina win the Olympic gold medal in Beijing. 13 years later, and after going through hard times with La Albiceleste, Di Maria emulated that feat from the Olympics by scoring another chip in a final, this time to beat Brazil at the Maracana in the 2021 Copa America final. That allowed Argentina to end a 28-year title drought.

From then on, things were just magical for Di Maria and his country, with the Rosario Central product scoring in the 2022 Finalissima against Italy. Months later, he would also get on the scoresheet in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final against France, which Argentina won on penalties. After winning it all with his country late in his career, Di Maria hopes his last dance has the perfect ending at the 2024 Copa America.