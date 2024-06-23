Casemiro has been one of the best player in for Brazil in recent years. However, the star won't be available in Copa America 2024.

Casemiro was one of the best midfielders in the world during an extraordinary eight-year run with Real Madrid. The star won everything for the famous Merengues and also conquered the Copa America 2019 playing for Brazil.

Then, in 2022, Manchester United paid an incredible $70 million transfer fee to fortify a historic rebuilding process under new coach, Erik ten Hag. However, it had the opposite effect for the player and the decline started.

Casemiro lost his place as a top player in the world and, a good chance for redemption was the Copa America 2024 alongside names such as Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Raphinha, Rodrygo or Marquinhos.

It’s going to be a massive challenge for the five-time World Cup champions because Lionel Messi and Argentina are clear favorites to hoist the trophy in the United States.

Casemiro had a bad 2023-2024 season with Manchester United (Getty Images)

Why is Casemiro not playing in Copa America 2024?

Casemiro is officially out of the Copa America 2024 due to a tactical decision by coach Dorival Junior. Considering his bad performances with Manchester United in the last semester, the midfielder didn’t make the cut in the roster.

“Casemiro deserves all our respect. I had a conversation with him in Manchester about three months ago. I explained to him what I thought about his situation, the situation of his team, and what he needed. It doesn’t mean, because he is not coming now, that he is or will be ruled out later.”

These were the players chosen at the position by Brazil: Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton) and Lucas Paqueta (West Ham).

Now, the big question is if Casemiro will recover his level in order to be called for the 2026 World Cup. He is 32-years old and, with a boost of quality in the Premier League, there’s no question a spot in the squad should be saved for him.