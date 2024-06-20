The experienced midfielder from Chile Charles Aranguiz is out of Ricardo´s Gareca squad for the Copa America 2024. Here is the reason why.

Certainly, Chile is not performing as well as desired. The current team is far from the one that won two Copa Americas in a row in 2015 and 2016, but Chile is always a tough team to face.

Charles Aranguiz was a key player in those championships Chile won, he scored 2 goals in 2015, played every match from the beginning of the game and also scored in the penalty shootout final game against Argentina. In 2016 he netted only one goal but also scored in the penalty shootout final once again.

The former Bayer Leverkusen player, has been present in Chile’s national team for a total of 101 games, scoring only 7 but importants goals and giving 11 assists. But why is he out of this Copa America?

Charles Aranguiz out of Copa America 2024

The reason Charles Aranguiz is not included in Chile’s squad is because he has suffered many physical problems that have prevented him from playing for his current club, Inter of Brazil.

Another reason is that Ricardo Gareca couldn’t speak to him about this issue: “Charles is the only player I couldn’t talk to; I didn’t want to bother him. I couldn’t talk to him due to his personal issues; we didn’t want to intrude on that matter. But as soon as he wants to and we see that he intends to continue with the national team, we will consider him.”