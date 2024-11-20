Trending topics:
Buffaloes News: HC Deion Sanders issues strong statement regarding his future in NCAAF

HC Deion Sanders addresses speculation surrounding his future in the NFL, making it clear how he feels about coaching the Colorado Buffaloes in the NCAAF.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks across the field before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas.
© John E. Moore III/Getty ImagesHead coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks across the field before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas.

By Matías Persuh

It’s well known that the Colorado Buffaloes program in NCAAF isn’t one of the most powerful. When you add in the impressive campaign led by HC Deion Sanders, it’s easy to believe that at some point, the coach might decide to move on. However, Sanders was clear when addressing rumors about a potential NFL jump or a program change, as the season heads into its crucial final stages.

With just two games remaining, the Buffaloes are just a few steps away from making history in College Football. Deion Sanders‘ impact on the program, along with standout talents like his son Shedeur and the versatile Travis Hunter, has made Colorado one of the top title contenders this season.

So much so, that many have started to wonder about the coach’s future once the season ends. Sanders, far from avoiding the rumors, made his stance clear during a press conference: “Are you gonna talk like that with my [athletic director] in here? That’s so disrespectful,” Sanders said in a video posted by DNVR Buffs.

“You going to talk about me going somewhere with my [athletic director] in here. They mentioned us with a lot of other stuff before we start winning too. Didn’t they? That wasn’t fair, wasn’t it? There’s a price of everything. I’m happy where I am. Man, I’m good. I got a kickstand down. You know what the kickstand is? A lot of people don’t even know, not of age to know what the kickstand is. It means I’m resting, I’m good, happy. I’m excited, I’m enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here. I truly do,” Sanders firmly stated.

Once Sanders made his feelings clear about coaching this team, the next goal for the Buffaloes became evident: secure the final two victories of the regular season to reach the Big 12 title game.

Deion Sanders speaks about Hunter’s talent and those who wish to emulate him

The Colorado Buffaloes boast a talented roster, with Travis Hunter standing out in particular. The extraordinary player, who excels as both a wide receiver and cornerback, garners admiration from his fans, many of whom aspire to emulate him.

Deion Sanders is well aware of the talent on his roster and specifically addressed those players who also aspire to play on both sides of the field.

We attract guys that could possibly play both ways, and if they can handle it, I’ll give them the opportunity,” Deion Sanders said, via On3. “My rule is you got to be great at something first. You can’t be average on offense and average on defense, and I’m going to give you that luxury. Dominate something first, then I’ll allow you to get on the other side of the ball.”

Travis Hunter

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) flips the ball away after making a long catch while being interfered with in the second half of the football game between Colorado and Cincinnati in Boulder, CO.

What’s next for the Colorado Buffaloes?

Only two games remain for the Buffaloes in the regular season before the crucial final stretch. Led by Deion Sanders, the team will go all in in search of the long-awaited title.

The first of these games will be against Kansas in Missouri on Saturday, November 23. Meanwhile, the final game will be against none other than Oklahoma State on November 30, at Folsom Field.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

