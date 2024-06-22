The former Real Madrid player Chicharito Hernandez won’t be part of Jaime’s Lozano team for the Copa America 2024.

Chicharito Hernandez is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious strikers Mexico has had in recent decades. The striker had a key role for his country in their World Cups participation, in fact, he is Mexico’s top scorer in World Cups along with Luis Hernandez. However, he will not be part of the Copa America 2024.

The former Manchester United striker played a total of 109 matches, scored an amount of 52 goals and provided 13 assists throughout his career with the national team.

Mexico’s coach Jaime Lozano gave the roster for the Copa America 2024 and it’s not a big surprise that the experienced striker Chicharito Hernandez is not there. The talented player will have to watch his national team from home.

Chicharito Hernandez out of Copa America 2024

The reason why Chicharito Hernandez will not be part of Mexico’s squad for the Copa America 2024 is because he is no longer considered by the national team since 2019.

His last game with El Tri was in a friendly match against the United States in 2019, where Hernández scored his team’s first goal in a 3-0 victory. Since then, at the age of 36, he has not been called up again for any competition or friendly match.