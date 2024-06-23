The talented Arsenal’s striker is not going to be part of Brazil’s national squad for Copa America 2024.

Brazil will try to repeat the great performance they had in 2019 when they were crowned champions by beating Peru 3-1 on home soil. Gabriel Jesus was part of that conquest but this year he will watch the Copa America 2024 from home.

Gabriel Jesus was an important part of Tite’s team to win the championship in 2019, in fact, he scored one of the three goals in the final against Peru. He was also Brazil’s second top scorer in the tournament, behind Everton.

The 27-year-old striker has a total of 64 caps for his national team, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. Despite this, Dorival Junior decided not to include him in the list for this tournament.

Gabriel Jesus out of Copa America 2024

Gabriel Jesus will be out of Brazil’s squad for Copa America 2024 due to a tactical decision by coach Dorival Junior. While Gabriel Jesus was part of the Qatar 2022 World Cup roster, Dorival chose a different direction for the team this year.

In Brazil, a generational shift is beginning to be seen, reflected in some of the new names in this team, such as João Gomes, Guilherme Arana, Savinho, and Ederson dos Santos, among others.