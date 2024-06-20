Renato Tapia will not be playing in the 2024 Copa America for Peru, and it was basically out of the control of current head coach Jorge Fossati’ and the fault of the Peruvian Football Federation. It was reported that the reason the Celta de Vigo star was left off the roster was due to an administrative error.



The absence of Tapia is because the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) did not respond to the player’s request to provide him with a health insurance policy in case of injury during the competition. Tapia is out of contract with Celta de Vigo and was exposed if he’d get injured.



“The contract with my club expires on June 30th, and the international transfer window is between the months of July and August. Participating in training sessions and matches, under these circumstances, represents a very high risk for my professional future,” Tapia stated on his social media accounts.



Peru’s Copa America squad



Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Orlando City), Carlos Caceda (Melgar), Diego Romero (Universitario)



Defenders: Luis Abram (Atlanta United), Alexander Callens (AEK Athens), Carlos Zambrano (Alianza Lima), Luis Advincula (Boca Juniors), Marcos Lopez (Feyenoord), Anderson Santamaria (Santos Laguna), Miguel Araujo (Portland Timbers), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Oliver Sonne (Silkeborg)



Midfielders: Wilder Cartagena (Orlando City), Christian Cueva (Free agent), Sergio Pena (Malmo), Jesus Castillo (Gil Vicente), Piero Quispe (UNAM)



Forwards: Andre Carrillo (Al-Qadsiah), Franco Zanelatto (Alianza Lima), Jose Rivera (Universitario), Gianluca Lapadula (Cagliari), Andy Polo (Universitario), Joao Grimaldo (Sporting Cristal), Bryan Reyna (Belgrano), Edison Flores (Universitario), Paolo Guerrero (Universidad Cesar Vallejo)