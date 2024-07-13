As Argentina prepares for the Copa America 2024 final against Colombia, speculation mounts about whether this will be Lionel Messi's last game with the national team.

Argentina faces off against Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Lionel Messi, the iconic captain, is aiming to secure the 16th title for Argentina. This pivotal game could potentially mark his final appearance for the national team.

In a recent interview with Argentine sports media outlet “DSports,” Messi addressed the possibility of retiring from international soccer. When asked about his future, he said:

“Now that all this is happening and what we are living, I enjoy it, I enjoy the day to day, and it will be until when it has to be, until I feel that I can’t take it anymore.”

With this statement, the former Barcelona star indicated that his future with the Argentine national team remains uncertain and that he will decide to step aside when he feels the time is right.

What else did Lionel Messi say?

Messi emphasized his preference to stay in the present, rather than speculate about the future, amid ongoing questions about his career with La Albiceleste: “At this moment, I don’t like to think beyond that. I am enjoying myself, living day by day, and everything we are achieving.”

He also recalled the most difficult moments he went through with the national team and how all that helped him to appreciate more what he achieved in recent years: “I had a very big stage in the national team that I suffered. I always liked to be there and try, but when the results didn’t come, we had a hard time. And now that all this is happening, I enjoy it“.

Finally, he referred to his injury in the second game and the upcoming final: “I was doing well in the Copa America and the injury made me change my plans a bit, it was not as I wished, but now we have the opportunity to play again in a final and we are going to give our best to try to achieve it”.