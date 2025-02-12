Is Connor Bedard playing with Sidney Crosby, Team Canada during Four Nations Face-Off?

The NHL‘s mid-season Four Nations Face-Off will make its official debut on February 12 as Team Canada hosts Sweden in a highly anticipated matchup. Coached by Jon Cooper and captained by Sidney Crosby, the Maple Leaf roster is stacked with high-caliber players all over the lineup. While Cooper couldn’t go wrong with any choice given the talent pool available, some wondered if 19-year-old sensation Connor Bedard would get the chance to represent his country in the best-on-best tournament.

After yet another disappointing quarterfinal exit at the IIHF World Juniors, fans in the True North are eager for their national team to bounce back and wipe away the sour taste left by the U-20 side. With an elite roster assembled by Jon Cooper, Team Canada has certainly built anticipation for the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off.

Sidney Crosby will once again have the chance to represent his home country, sending chills down the spine of every fan who fondly remembers his Golden Goal against the USA in the 2010 Winter Olympics. While the Pittsburgh Penguins legend remains a staple of Team Canada, many were eager to see him share the ice with the next generation of superstars, including Chicago Blackhawks sophomore Connor Bedard.

In a shocking decision, head coach Cooper and Team Canada General Manager Don Sweeney opted to leave Connor Bedard off the roster, meaning the 19-year-old generational talent won’t be participating in the Four Nations Face-Off.

Why isn’t Bedard playing for Team Canada?

When the NHL announced its plan for a best-on-best international tournament to replace the All Star Game, every player in the league was excited to learn they could get the chance to play for their country for the first time since the 2016 World Cup.

However, not every player would make the cut, and 2023 Calder Trophy winner Bedard was one of the most surprising names left off the list. As the rosters were announced in December 2024, GM Don Sweeney explained the decision behind leaving Bedard back in Chicago and not taking him along to Montreal and Boston for the competition.

At the moment of the announcement Bedard was going through a sophomore slump which hindered his production and was the main cause for his absence on the roster, adding on to it the fact the Canadian organization opted to go for more experienced players, well aware that Bedard would get plenty of other chances to play for his country in the future.

“He is a terrific young player,” Don Sweeney said, per NHL.com on December 2024. “And when we went through the process as a management group of building the best team to compete in February, with certainly an eye towards what the next wave of future great players is going to look like, we’re excited on both sides of the ledger. Connor certainly falls in that category. We know the special qualities he has.”

Bedard’s reaction

While Bedard was visibly disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to play alongside a legend like Sidney Crosby—one that may not come again—the 19-year-old still responded with a mature statement.

“You kind of sleep in the bed you make,” Bedard told TNT after the rosters were announced. “And I obviously haven’t been too happy with the start of the year. You can kind of use this as a sort of motivation and keep going, keep working hard, keep trying to get better. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Bedard did just that, and since that statement on Dec. 4 he registers 30 points in 29 games played.