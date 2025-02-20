With MLB Spring Training already underway, the New York Mets, like every other franchise, are looking to strengthen their roster in pursuit of the 2025 World Series title. Key offseason additions have already bolstered their squad, and as they prepare for the upcoming season, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared his thoughts on Pete Alonso, one of their key re-signings.

Alongside Juan Soto, Alonso is among the players Mets fans are most eager to see take the field. One of the premier sluggers of the 2024 MLB season, Alonso secured his deal with the organization, and his return could be a critical piece in the team’s quest to bring a championship back to New York.

With expectations high, the Mets are ramping up preparations, and Mendoza didn’t hide his enthusiasm for Alonso’s presence. “I’m happy to have him back with us, and that’s a sentiment shared by many people here,” Mendoza said after a recent practice.

Mendoza further emphasized Alonso’s importance, adding, “As a manager, having him in the lineup is huge. We know he’s one of the top power hitters in the league, and adding that to a balanced group of players is crucial for us.” His remarks should reassure Mets fans as Alonso gears up for another big MLB season.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets rounds the bases in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City.

Mendoza praises Alonso’s impact on the Mets

While Mendoza was thrilled about Alonso’s return, he couldn’t help but highlight the first baseman’s importance to the team beyond just his on-field performance. He lauded Alonso’s leadership, experience, and deep connection with the fanbase, emphasizing the veteran presence he brings to the clubhouse.

“He’s a guy who’s there every day. As a manager, you never have to worry about that position because, no matter how he’s feeling, he’s going to play. I’m really glad we have him back,” Mendoza said.

Alonso addresses Mets contract talks

After months of speculation, Pete Alonso is officially back on the Mets’ roster. Contract negotiations between the All-Star slugger and the organization were reportedly difficult, with Alonso initially rejecting the team’s first offer. Mets owner Steve Cohen even described the process as “exhausting” during a media session.

However, Alonso downplayed any tension when discussing the situation, offering a lighthearted response to Cohen’s remarks. “They weren’t exhausting for me,” Alonso said with a laugh. “Everything went smoothly on our end. No issues at all. So, I guess I’ll just say sorry, Steve (laughs).”

The first baseman also reiterated his commitment to the Mets, expressing his desire to remain with the franchise long-term. “It would be fantastic to sign a long-term deal with the Mets,” Alonso said. “I’ve had an incredible start to my career here. The fans have been amazing, and this place truly feels like home. This organization is filled with great people.”