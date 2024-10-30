Trending topics:
World Series

MLB News: Aaron judge sends strong message to Dodgers after forcing World Series Game 5

The Los Angeles Dodgers now have to face Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees in a Game 5 in the Bronx, where the Yankees’ captain had a message for the Dodgers about what to expect in the next game.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees singles waits in the outfield during the 9th inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees singles waits in the outfield during the 9th inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Richard Tovar

Aaron Judge helped the New York Yankees force a Game 5 with their recent win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series. He didn’t hit any home runs, but his single was enough for an RBI. After the game, the Bronx Bombers’ captain had a message for the Dodgers about his team’s mentality.

According to Judge, the Yankees haven’t changed their winning mindset, even after coming into Game 4 on the brink of elimination. He said his teammates will maintain that focus heading into Game 5 against Dodgers.

“We’re just focused on one game. Just because our backs are against the wall hasn’t really changed our mindset, especially with this group that’s been through a lot. We’re just gonna keep doing that.”

Advertisement

Along with his message to Dodgers about their mentality going into Game 5, Judge clarified that Freddie Freeman’s first-inning home run didn’t throw off their rhythm and that Volpe’s grand slam gave the Yankees a momentum boost.

Advertisement

Judge on Gerrit Cole Ahead of Game 5

Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Yankees in Game 5, and Judge emphasized the importance of Cole being sharp against the Dodgers. The Yankees captain added, “It’s always good to have him on the mound,” but noted that it won’t be just on Cole; the team needs to keep up their offensive support as they have so far.

MLB Video: Anthony Volpe’s grand slam puts Yankees ahead of Dodgers in 3rd inning

see also

MLB Video: Anthony Volpe’s grand slam puts Yankees ahead of Dodgers in 3rd inning

“It’s always good to have Gerrit on the mound. He’s the complete package as a pitcher. He gave them tough at-bats in LA, and I’m looking forward to more of that.” It’s worth noting that the Yankees lost that first game 6-3, but Cole had dominated the Dodgers through the first half before Nestor Cortes allowed a grand slam in the 10th inning, costing the Yankees the game.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Austin Wells makes something clear to Gerrit Cole ahead of Game 5 against the Dodgers
MLB

MLB News: Austin Wells makes something clear to Gerrit Cole ahead of Game 5 against the Dodgers

Jalen Hurts makes big promise to Eagles fans amid struggles
NFL

Jalen Hurts makes big promise to Eagles fans amid struggles

NBA News: Warriors Draymond Green delivers optimistic injury update on Stephen Curry
NBA

NBA News: Warriors Draymond Green delivers optimistic injury update on Stephen Curry

NBA News: Jimmy Butler reflects on other Heat stars receiving statues after Dwyane Wade's tribute
NBA

NBA News: Jimmy Butler reflects on other Heat stars receiving statues after Dwyane Wade's tribute

Better Collective Logo