MLB News: Aaron judge sends strong message to Dodgers after forcing World Series Game 5

The Los Angeles Dodgers now have to face Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees in a Game 5 in the Bronx, where the Yankees’ captain had a message for the Dodgers about what to expect in the next game.

Aaron Judge helped the New York Yankees force a Game 5 with their recent win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series. He didn’t hit any home runs, but his single was enough for an RBI. After the game, the Bronx Bombers’ captain had a message for the Dodgers about his team’s mentality.

According to Judge, the Yankees haven’t changed their winning mindset, even after coming into Game 4 on the brink of elimination. He said his teammates will maintain that focus heading into Game 5 against Dodgers.

“We’re just focused on one game. Just because our backs are against the wall hasn’t really changed our mindset, especially with this group that’s been through a lot. We’re just gonna keep doing that.”

Along with his message to Dodgers about their mentality going into Game 5, Judge clarified that Freddie Freeman’s first-inning home run didn’t throw off their rhythm and that Volpe’s grand slam gave the Yankees a momentum boost.

Judge on Gerrit Cole Ahead of Game 5

Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Yankees in Game 5, and Judge emphasized the importance of Cole being sharp against the Dodgers. The Yankees captain added, “It’s always good to have him on the mound,” but noted that it won’t be just on Cole; the team needs to keep up their offensive support as they have so far.

“It’s always good to have Gerrit on the mound. He’s the complete package as a pitcher. He gave them tough at-bats in LA, and I’m looking forward to more of that.” It’s worth noting that the Yankees lost that first game 6-3, but Cole had dominated the Dodgers through the first half before Nestor Cortes allowed a grand slam in the 10th inning, costing the Yankees the game.