The World Series is a place that makes legends out of great players and also shines a light on role players who have amazing moments. One pitch, one at bat, one grounder can change the tide of a series and make heroes out of MLB players.

At the biggest stage in Baseball the following 25 players rose above the rest and wrote their names in World Series history, from the start of the series to the modern era, the following MLB players are what makes the World Series memorable.

Here are 25 legendary World Series heroes, these men make the Fall classic everything that is.

Babe Ruth



Beyond his incredible hitting, Ruth was a standout pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, winning three World Series games, before becoming a legendary power hitter for the Yankees in their World Series successes.



Reggie Jackson



Known for his clutch performances, Jackson hit three home runs in a single World Series game in 1977, solidifying his nickname “Mr. October” and leading the Yankees to victory.

Derek Jeter



Jeter’s consistency and leadership were instrumental for the Yankees, not just with his hits but also his iconic defensive plays, particularly his famous “flip play” in the 2001 World Series.

Willie Mays



In addition to his remarkable skills, Mays is remembered for his game-saving catch in the 1954 World Series, known as “The Catch,” a pivotal moment in baseball history.

Sandy Koufax



Koufax pitched four complete-game shutouts in the World Series, demonstrating unparalleled dominance on the mound for the Dodgers.



Mickey Mantle



Mantle’s power-hitting was matched by his speed, as he held the record for the most home runs in World Series history for over 40 years.



Hank Aaron



Aaron’s World Series heroics extended beyond his hitting, as he showcased stellar fielding and base running, contributing significantly to his team’s success.



Ozzie Smith



Smith’s defensive prowess was legendary, particularly his incredible plays at shortstop, which impacted the outcome of several World Series games.

Yogi Berra



Berra’s leadership and ability to come through in critical moments made him a pivotal player in the Yankees’ World Series triumphs, in addition to his Hall of Fame hitting.

Mariano Rivera



Known for his incredible postseason consistency, Rivera’s ability to close out games in the World Series was instrumental in the Yankees’ multiple championships.



Madison Bumgarner



Bumgarner’s remarkable 2014 World Series performance included a 0.43 ERA over 21 innings, earning him the Series MVP and helping the Giants secure the title.



Tom Glavine



Glavine’s mastery on the mound was highlighted by his exceptional pitching, particularly in the 1995 World Series where he was named MVP for his stellar performances.



Curt Schilling



Schilling’s notable World Series moments include pitching through injuries and delivering key performances, notably the “bloody sock” game in 2004.

Kirk Gibson



Despite dealing with injuries, Gibson’s dramatic walk-off home run in the 1988 World Series showcased his resilience and clutch play, becoming an iconic baseball moment.

David Ortiz



Ortiz’s powerful hitting and clutch performances, including game-winning hits, solidified his status as a Red Sox legend in multiple World Series.

Lou Gehrig



Gehrig’s consistency and leadership, alongside his incredible hitting, made him an iconic figure in Yankees’ World Series triumphs.

Mookie Wilson



Maybe the most famous at bat of the entire World Series, in 1986 the Mets were down and out against the Boston Red Sox, with 2 outs in the bottom of the tenth, Wilson held on to a 3-2 count to help aid in driving in the tying and winning runs and eventually aid in giving the Mets the series.

Curt Flood



Known for his exceptional defensive plays, Flood’s prowess in center field played a significant role in World Series games.

Johnny Bench



Bench’s exceptional catching skills, coupled with his hitting, were vital in the Reds’ World Series victories.

Chase Utley



Utley’s all-around performances, combining hitting and fielding, were pivotal in the Phillies’ World Series win in 2008.

Reggie Sanders



Sanders’ impactful hitting and contributions in the field helped his teams during several World Series runs.

Josh Beckett



Beckett’s dominant pitching performances, especially in the 2003 and 2007 World Series, were critical in securing championships for the Marlins and Red Sox.

Kirk Reuter



Reuter’s solid pitching performances and key contributions on the mound aided the Giants during their World Series appearances.

Hideki Matsui



Matsui’s incredible 2009 World Series performance, including a record-tying six RBIs in a single game, led the Yankees to victory.

Justin Verlander



Verlander’s dominant pitching and leadership on the mound were crucial in various World Series appearances, establishing him as a top-tier pitcher.