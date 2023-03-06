Greiner has been playing in the MLB since 2018, his debut was in Detroit, but he also played in Arizona before joining the Twins in 2023. Check here his height.

Grayson Greiner height, is he the tallest player in the MLB?

Drafted during the 2014 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers, Greiner played in the minor leagues for nearly four years before turning pro.

Greiner is supposed to try to earn a spot during 2023 Spring Training, he is one of the Non-roster invitees, he signed with the Twins in January.

Greiner wants to play in the upcoming 2023 MLB season but he knows that other prospects like him are also hungry for an opportunity, but he has something special that others don't.

How tall is Grayson Greiner?

Greiner has a height of 6-6 (198cm), he is a tall player among MLB catchers since most player at that position have an average height of 6-0 feet.

Is Grayson Greiner the tallest player in the MLB?

No, another player is the league's tallest player, Jon Rauch at 6-11 (211cm) but Rauch shares the record with Sean Hjelle as the tallest players in MLB history.

It's likely that Greiner played with an MLB team in the upcoming 2023 season but so far he's trying his luck with the Twins in 2023 Spring Training.