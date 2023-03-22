Jose Altuve is one of the greatest players in franchise history for the Astros. Thanks to amazing performances by the famous AstroBoy from Puerto Cabello in Venezuela, Houston have won two World Series in a span of only five years (2017 and 2022). Furthermore, they've conquered four American League pennats and reached the ALCS a record six-consecutive times.

Prior to the 2023 season, Jose Altuve decided to represent Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. His team had an extraordinary run winning Pool D over tough rivals such as Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. However, in the quarterfinals against the United States, Altuve got injured.

During that game in Miami, Jose Altuve was hit on his right hand after a fastball thrown by pitcher Daniel Bard. The star player had to leave the game with a fractured thumb. Now, prior to the start of the 2023 MLB season, the Houston Astros finally have an update following surgery.

Jose Altuve's injury update after World Baseball Classic

The Astros confirmed Jose Altuve underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair his right thumb. After the procedure, Houston's general manager, Dana Brown, announced that Altuve is out for at least two months.

During this period, Jose Altuve cannot be involved in any baseball activities. So, considering this timetable, the last week of May could be the start of his on-field rehabilitation process and, depending on his evolution, Altuve might come back to the lineup during the summer.

Of course, it's impossible to fully replace the talent and numbers of Jose Altuve on Houston's lineup. Nevertheless, manager Dusty Baker has to find solutions quickly towards Opening Day. The biggest candidates to take the role at second-base are Mauricio Dubon and David Hensley.