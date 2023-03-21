The Japanese don't make noise, they are quiet but they are some of the deadliest foreign players in Major League Baseball. Also their national baseball team is one of the biggest favorites to win any tournament. Check here how many play in the MLB.

The Japanese will be few in the 2023 MLB season, when the fans compare the number of players from the Caribbean Islands, Mexico and Venezuela with those from Japan the number is very low.

But despite the fact that they are a small group of players within Major League Baseball, the Japanese have top notch contracts and play on the best teams.

For the 2023 season, the same number of Japanese players are expected to remain in the league, no new signed players from Japan have been announced so far. Three players will debut in 2023.

How many Japanese players are in the 2023 MLB season?

Seven Japanese players will play in the 2023 MLB season, three of them will play for the first time in the 2023 season, while the most experienced active Japanese player in the MLB is Yu Darvish, he debuted in 2012.

Players from Japan that are currently on Major League Baseball rosters Player Position MLB Debut Games* Team(s) Status Yu Darvish* SP April 9, 2012 242 Texas Rangers (2012–2017)

Los Angeles Dodgers (2017)

Chicago Cubs (2018–2020)

San Diego Padres (2021–) Active Kenta Maeda* SP April 6, 2016 181 Los Angeles Dodgers (2016–2019)

Minnesota Twins (2020–) Active Shohei Ohtani* TWP March 29, 2018 581 Los Angeles Angels (2018–) Active Yusei Kikuchi* RP March 21, 2019 102 Seattle Mariners (2019–2021)

Toronto Blue Jays (2022–) Active Seiya Suzuki* RF April 7, 2022 111 Chicago Cubs (2022–) Active Masataka Yoshida* OF – – Boston Red Sox (2023–) Active Kodai Senga P – – New York Mets (2023–) Active Shintaro Fujinami* P – – Oakland Athletics (2023–) Active

Ichiro Suzuki is one of the most remembered Japanese in the MLB, he played a total of 2,653 games from 2001 to 2019, setting a record almost impossible to break until now. Historically most of the Japanese players in the MLB were pitchers.