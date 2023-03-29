The first game for the Reds is approaching and expectations for this year are higher than last season when they failed to make it to the postseason. Check here their first game date.

The Cincinnati Reds are about to start their 154th season in the MLB, they hope that this season will be better than in 2022 when they could barely win 62 games.

The last time the Reds won a World Series title was in 1990, on that occasion they won the title against the Oakland Athletics 4-0.

The 2022 season was a failure for the Reds, they had a record of 62-100, they haven't played in the postseason since 2020.

When will the first game of the Reds be in the 2023 MLB season?

The Reds will play their first 2023 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on March 30, 4:10 PM (ET), they will have a lineup almost similar to last season with Will Benson (LF), Jose Barrero (SS), TJ Friedl (CF), among others.

The starting pitcher for the Reds' opening day will be the young pitcher Hunter Greene, he has been with the Reds since 2022, his stats are 4.44 ERA, 164 strikeouts and 5-13 record since 2022.

Mitch Keller will be the starting pitcher for the Pirates for the 2023 opening day, he has been with the Pirates since 2019, his 2022 record was 12-29, 5.00 ERA and 311 strikeouts.