With the Minnesota Twins reportedly looking at Dansby Swanson, multiple teams are licking their chops and going after superstar SS Carlos Correa.

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a major blow when they lost Trea Turner to the Philadelphia Phillies. They still have one of the most stacked rosters in baseball, but they lost an elite hitter and outstanding defender.

Notably, that would make them a prime destination for other stars like Dansby Swanson or Carlos Correa. However, there hasn't been a lot of traction or rumors about a potential offer for either of them.

Instead, the Dodgers have been tied to divisional rival Carlos Rodon, the best available pitcher in free agency. However, as good as he is, analyst Kevin Millar believes they should focus their attention on the other 'Carlito' available, which is Correa.

MLB News: Analyst Says Carlos Correa Is A Perfect Fit For The Dodgers

“It’s hard because Rodon fits everywhere. You could put him on every team we’re gonna talk about. But I will tell you this: Correa fits in with the Dodgers," Millar told Adnan Virk in a segment called 'Carlitos Way.' "They need— I mean, Trea Turner, he was the man, my dad’s a Dodger fan, he wanted him to come back, if anybody. But at the end of the day, Carlos Correa’s the guy that would fit in nice with the Dodgers lineup."

"Bellinger’s gone, we know he had a little off-year but he’s on a one-year deal with the Cubbies. But now you’re looking at Trea Turner with the Phils, Correa slots right in. So that Carlito fits well, in my opinion, with that Dodger blue. And I don’t want to hear any Dodger fans talking about ’17, stop. Stop with that nonsense," Millar added.

We know money won't be an issue for the Dodgers, and Correa is arguably the best shortstop in the game, even despite all the injuries. So, as much as some fans may not want anything to do with him, this definitely makes sense from a baseball standpoint.