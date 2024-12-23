The NFL regular season is reaching crucial moments, meaning every victory is vital, and any setback can be decisive. The Detroit Lions emerged victorious from their visit to Chicago, defeating the Bears, and bounced back from the tough loss to the Bills last weekend. Jared Goff reaffirmed his level of play and silenced the criticism following the game against Buffalo.

“I don’t know if we were eager. We were just ready to go play. We weren’t eager to shut anyone up. Things are going to be said every week no matter what,“ former Rams QB said to the press.

“People are going to say this, people are going to say that. You win, people say you’re the greatest. You lose, people say you stink. That’s how it goes in this league. Unfortunately, it only is getting worse and worse with the world we live in now. But it is what it is,” Goff also added.

The loss in Week 15 to Josh Allen’s team could have meant losing ground in the race for the top seed in the NFC. However, the Lions have managed to bounce back and are now in the best position to claim this valuable spot.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws the ball during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Chicago.

Dan Campbell‘s team has two games remaining to achieve their second goal of the season: securing the top spot in their division. To do so, they must first defeat the 49ers and, later on, face none other than the Vikings.

Goff kept an eye on the matchup between the Eagles and Commanders

While a win was crucial for the Lions, the head-to-head battle with the Eagles for the NFC title required the Washington Commanders to defeat Nick Sirianni’s team, something that, much to Jared Goff’s relief, eventually happened.

The QB couldn’t hide his satisfaction upon learning of the Commanders’ victory: “It was good. We know the circumstances that we’re in, and obviously Washington winning that does do something for the playoffs, but we still have to win these games, and we know that. It doesn’t change what we had to do anyways. Yeah, we’ve got to win, and San Francisco is next.”

“I had it on my phone. Everyone else seemed to have it on their phone, too. There was no TV in there,” Goff confessed where he ended up watching the conclusion of this important game for the Lions.

Campbell reflected on the battle with the Eagles and Vikings

The loss to the Bills last week could have been a tough blow for the Lions, but with great composure, they bounced back after the victory over the Bears. Despite this, HC Dan Campbell knows they can’t afford to relax and offered a clear reflection on their competitors, the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

“…Now, we have all the offensively, defensively, we have the keys to victory, all of that, but basically I just wanted to see our identity take shape and I wanted to win this game, and we did that. Now we’re back on our feet, and now it’s about we’ve got to clean some things up, because what was good enough today will not be good enough for Minnesota, and it won’t be good enough for Philly or whoever some of these teams are, Tampa,“ the HC stated.