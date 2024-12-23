The Detroit Lions have officially secured their spot in the NFL playoffs for next season, but for the San Francisco 49ers, hopes of a postseason berth were dashed after a Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. As anticipation builds for their upcoming clash, Jared Goff‘s teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown reflected on facing the 49ers, drawing parallels to their meeting in the 2023 NFC Championship Game.

Detroit has enjoyed an impressive NFL regular season, boasting a stellar 13-2 record after their dominant victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. With the playoffs on the horizon, the Lions are motivated by a desire for redemption after their heartbreaking loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship earlier this year. Fans vividly recall the disappointment of that game, which seemed firmly in Detroit’s grasp before slipping away.

Now, with stakes high once again, the Lions are gearing up for what feels like a revenge match against San Francisco. St. Brown didn’t shy away from sharing his personal motivation following the win over the Bears. “For me, personally, I want to win. I remember that feeling walking off the field, and it didn’t feel so good,” he told reporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

St. Brown elaborated on the team’s mindset heading into the matchup: “We obviously don’t want to end without a win. Whether it’s explicitly discussed or not, every player knows the feeling I had. We’ve got to prepare. They’re a good team, and their record right now doesn’t really reflect the kind of team they are.”

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) after NFL game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits CSM.

Advertisement

St. Brown recalls that night as a “horror movie”

Reflecting on the heartbreak of that game, St. Brown described the experience as unforgettable—and not in a good way. “I’ve played in some big games, like in college, but that game was probably the worst loss I’ve ever experienced. It was like a horror movie,” he admitted, recounting the heavy emotions that followed as he walked off the field.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: After win vs Bears, Lions HC Dan Campbell shares interesting reflection about Vikings, Eagles

With those memories in mind, St. Brown aims to channel the disappointment into motivation ahead of another challenging matchup. While the 49ers are out of playoff contention, they’re determined to finish the regular season strong. Meanwhile, the Lions, vying for first place in their division, view this game as a critical step toward their goals.

Advertisement

What happened that night between the Lions and the 49ers?

In January, the Lions faced a pivotal moment, trying to end a 30-year drought as division champions. The last time Detroit claimed the title was in 1993, when they defeated the Green Bay Packers. Since then, the team has struggled to reclaim that glory.

The 31-34 loss to San Francisco was a bitter blow, marking one of the toughest defeats in recent Lions history. Fans were eager for a breakthrough, but the team fell short of expectations. St. Brown’s description of that game as the “worst loss” of his career reflects the shared frustration felt by the Lions’ loyal supporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the stakes are different this time—no division title is on the line—the Lions are determined to secure a win against the 49ers. For San Francisco, playing spoiler to Detroit’s ambitions could be a satisfying end to a disappointing season. Monday night will reveal whether the Lions can rewrite the narrative or if the 49ers will continue their role in St. Brown’s “horror movie.”