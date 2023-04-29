Atlanta Braves take on New York Mets at Citi Field in New York City for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Atlanta Braves and New York Mets meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Citi Field in New York City. The visitors look solid and sharp, so far they are considered favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Braves began their third tour on the road with another victory, the first game of the series against the Mets ended 4-0, the second game was suspended due to weather.

The Mets lost a recent series against the Nationals in what was the first series of a round of games on the road, the last time they won a series was April 19 against the Giants 2-1.

When will Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets be played?

Atlanta Braves and New York Mets play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Sunday, April 30 at Citi Field in New York City. With one more day of rest both teams could show a better level in the second game.

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:40 PM

CT: 12:40 PM

MT: 11:40 PM

PT: 10:40 PM

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at the Citi Field in New York City on Sunday, April 30, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is MLB.TV.