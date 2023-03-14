Canada take on Colombia at Chase Field in Arizona for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Canada vs Colombia online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Canada and Colombia meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at Chase Field in Arizona. The Canadians could do nothing to stop their cousins in what was a humiliating defeat. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Canada vs Colombia online free in the US on FuboTV]

Canada lost their first 2023 WBC game against United States 1-12, that game ended in 7 innings because the runs margin was too big.

Colombia are in Pool C's second spot but they have only one win and one loss, so far the tiebreakers favor the Colombians but they need another win to secure their spot in the next phase.

When will Canada vs Colombia be played?

Canada and Colombia play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, March 14 at Chase Field in Arizona. Canada want and need to win after a tough loss against United States.

Canada vs Colombia: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Canada vs Colombia in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Canada and Colombia at the Chase Field in Arizona on Tuesday, March 14, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).