Dominican Republic take on Nicaragua at LoanDeport Park in Florida for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Dominican Republic and Nicaragua meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at LoanDeport Park in Florida. The Dominicans fell to the Venezuelans after underestimating the South American team. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua online free in the US on FuboTV]

The Dominican Republic couldn't do anything to stop the Venezuelans in what was an unexpected 1-5 loss, but the Dominicans still have enough time to qualify for the next round.

Nicaragua are on the verge of being eliminated, they must win the remaining two games and hope that one of the big favorites loses games so they can at least aspire to qualify for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

When will Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua be played?

Dominican Republic and Nicaragua play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Monday, March 13 at LoanDeport Park in Florida. The Dominicans are likely to crush the Nicaraguans during this game.

Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua at the LoanDeport Park in Florida on Monday, March 13, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).