Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston. Visitors want to leave this series behind as soon as possible. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

There was nothing the Angels could do to avoid all three losses during the first three of this series against the Red Sox. The series is lost, the only thing the Angels can do is try to break the losing streak.

The Red Sox are back after a long series against the Tampa Bay Rays where they were humiliated with four straight losses. This is the third winning streak of the season for them.

When will Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox be played?

Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Monday, April 17 at Fenway Park in Boston. The visitors want to break the losing streak but the home team is close to their second sweep of the season.

Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:10 AM

CT: 10:10 AM

MT: 9:10 AM

PT: 8:10 AM

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox at the Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, April 17, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are NESN 4K, Bally Sports West, MLB.TV.