Mexico take on Canada today at Chase Field in Arizona for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game for free in the US.

Watch Mexico vs Canada online free in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Mexico and Canada meet today in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at Chase Field in Arizona. Mexicans want to be top seeds. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Mexico are leading the Pool C standings with a record of 2-1 overall and United States are in the second spot with a similar record. Mexico won a recent game against Great Britain 2-1.

Canada need to win this game to steal the first or second spot of the standings, so far they have a record of 2-1 overall in the third spot.

When will Mexico vs Canada be played?

Mexico and Canada play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, March 15 at Chase Field in Arizona. This will be one of the toughest games in the group, the pitchers will be decisive to win this game.

Mexico vs Canada: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Canada in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Mexico and Canada at the Chase Field in Arizona on Wednesday, March 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Depotes (Español).